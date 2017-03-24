Rabbit? Duck? No, it's owl season!

(Photo: Picasa)

KUSA - Brace yourself for big eyes sternly judging you or looking blearily confused and the sound of "hoo-hoos" in the night. Owl season has come to Colorado.

Colorado is among the top 10 states for owl diversity, meaning there's a lot of species here - fourteen out of the 22 that have been documented in America, Reporter-Herald said.

That may have sounded like a challenge to see them all. And it kind of was.

On its page of best birding trails in the Eastern Plains, colorado.com had suggestions on where to find a few:

Western screech owls can be seen near the banks of the Arkansas River on the Pronghorn Trail, east of Pueblo

Great horned owls have been spotted on the Prairie Canyons Trails, south of La Junta, and on the Snow Goose Trail, south of Burlington.

Barn and burrowing owls have also been observed on the Snow Goose Trail

Flammulated and pygmy owls have been recorded on Pikes Peak Trail in the Colorado Springs area

Boreal owls inhabit the area of the Southwest Birding Trail Loop

Wildlife watching basics are up on http://coloradobirdingtrail.com, telling how to avoid spooking the animals and having them take flight before you get a good look and how to disturb them as little as possible. Tips include:

Dress in natural colors, avoid glasses that glint and use unscented lotions

Walk softly, to stop yourself from trampling twigs and flowers.

Hide behind boulders or vegetation to better blend in

Look above and below your normal perspective

Put yourself in the animal's place and think about where you would be.

Consult field guides to get a better idea of life history and preferred habitats.

Remember weather conditions. For example, many animals emerge after rain to feed.

Remember also time of day. Most animals are active at dusk and dawn

Check high visitation spots, such as trail intersections, perches, watering holes and ledges that overlook open areas.

Don't get close to nests, as you may lead predators to it or scare off the parents.





