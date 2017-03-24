Rabbit? Duck? No, it's owl season!

KUSA - Brace yourself for big eyes sternly judging you or looking blearily confused and the sound of "hoo-hoos" in the night. Owl season has come to Colorado.
Colorado is among the top 10 states for owl diversity, meaning there's a lot of species here - fourteen out of the 22 that have been documented in America, Reporter-Herald said.
That may have sounded like a challenge to see them all. And it kind of was.
On its page of best birding trails in the Eastern Plains, colorado.com had suggestions on where to find a few:
- Western screech owls can be seen near the banks of the Arkansas River on the Pronghorn Trail, east of Pueblo
- Great horned owls have been spotted on the Prairie Canyons Trails, south of La Junta, and on the Snow Goose Trail, south of Burlington.
- Barn and burrowing owls have also been observed on the Snow Goose Trail
- Flammulated and pygmy owls have been recorded on Pikes Peak Trail in the Colorado Springs area
- Boreal owls inhabit the area of the Southwest Birding Trail Loop
Wildlife watching basics are up on http://coloradobirdingtrail.com, telling how to avoid spooking the animals and having them take flight before you get a good look and how to disturb them as little as possible. Tips include:
- Dress in natural colors, avoid glasses that glint and use unscented lotions
- Walk softly, to stop yourself from trampling twigs and flowers.
- Hide behind boulders or vegetation to better blend in
- Look above and below your normal perspective
- Put yourself in the animal's place and think about where you would be.
- Consult field guides to get a better idea of life history and preferred habitats.
- Remember weather conditions. For example, many animals emerge after rain to feed.
- Remember also time of day. Most animals are active at dusk and dawn
- Check high visitation spots, such as trail intersections, perches, watering holes and ledges that overlook open areas.
- Don't get close to nests, as you may lead predators to it or scare off the parents.
