Rain, snow expected to help firefighters near Colo. Springs

(Photo: KOAA)

FOUNTAIN, COLO. (AP) - Rain and snow on Tuesday are expected to help firefighters put out hot spots in a grass fire that forced the evacuations of homes east of Colorado Springs.



The fire was reported around noon Monday about 10 miles east of Fountain and near the small community of Hanover.

The fire burned about 5 square miles, less than originally estimated, and smoke could be seen from Colorado Springs, about 30 miles away. All evacuation orders have been lifted.



It's not clear if any homes were burned. A Red Cross official told The Gazette that he saw at least one home and one trailer catch fire.



The fire was fueled by dry grasses, temperatures in the 50s and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

