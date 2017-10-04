Ransomware attack hits city of Englewood

Hacker background (Photo: spacedrone808/Thinkstockphoto, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - The City of Englewood says it has been hit with a ransomware attack, but at this point, no information belonging to residents or employees has been compromised.

The ransomware virus, which is impacting the city’s internal systems, was first discovered Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday night, all internal information systems are down as the technology department works to determine the scope of the attack, a news release from the city of Englewood read.

It’s not clear when the city’s systems will be brought back online.

