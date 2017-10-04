Rape victim to judge: ‘Don't allow another predator to go free'

A man who was convicted of raping a woman while she was passed out was sentenced Wednesday. His victim read a letter to him through prosecutors in open court.

KUSA - A woman who was raped nearly two years ago by a former student at the University of Colorado Denver had a powerful message for the judge who would sentence her attacker: “don’t allow another predator to go free.”

The letter was read by prosecutors in open court Wednesday afternoon before John D. Kennedy was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Kennedy has been convicted of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. In a 10-page sentencing memorandum filed in the face of calls for the 23-year-old to receive leniency, a deputy district attorney in Denver wrote that “murderers go to prison. Armed robbers go to prison. Rapists go to prison. Justice requires no less.”

The Denver District Attorney’s Office provided 9NEWS with the letter the victim wrote to the judge imploring him not to let her attacker go free.

9NEWS is publishing the letter in full because we wanted to let the victim’s words speak for themselves.

