RAW VIDEO: Pro-slackliner saves man dangling from A-Basin chair lift

A bystander filmed the moment a professional slackliner cut down a man dangling from a chairlift by the neck.

The video was sent to 9NEWS by Mickey Wilson, the man credited for saving the guy's life.

It happened Wednesday morning at A-Basin. The man was caught on the chairlift by a strap on his backpack. He eventually became unconscious.

Mickey shimmied up a pole and walked across the lift line to get to the man. He cut him down with a knife.

The man went tot he hospital and seems to be doing okay.

The video above shows the moment Wilson reached the man and cut him down.

