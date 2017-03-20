Re-formed Colorado Brewers Guild hires new executive director

(Photo: The Brewtography Project)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s recently reconstituted craft-brewing trade group has reached outside of both the state and the industry to find its new executive director.

Andres Gil Zaldana will be the new executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, whose members went through a public split centered on previous executive director John Carlson in June before reforming in October after Carlson had left the organization. The guild handles lobbying, marketing and event organization for craft breweries in Colorado, which have grown more than three-fold to nearly 350 locations over the past six years.

Zaldana comes to the guild from Washington D.C., where he worked previously with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and as a private-practice attorney. He has focused much of his career on helping trade associations and private clients with finance, tax and regulatory relief.

“Andres’ history of advocating for small businesses will be an immediate benefit to us, especially as the guild works to ensure a business and regulatory climate that benefits all of our members,” said Eric Wallace, co-founder of Longmont’s Left Hand Brewing and chairman of the guild board.

