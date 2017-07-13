Read this before Tube to Work Day

Hundreds floated, swam and laughed down Boulder Creek Friday morning while participating in the city's annual Tube to Work Day (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

KUSA - Is there anything more Boulder than Tube to Work Day?

Ok, using the phrase “more Boulder” or eating quinoa on a casual 90-mile trail run while judging people might be more Boulder than that, nevertheless, Tube to Work Day is a thing in Boulder – and it’s happening on Friday.

But, before you grab your innertube and just show up at Boulder Creek on Friday, you should know that you’ve got to sign a waiver – and if you want to do it online, you have to do it by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

There is same-day registration, but if you hate lines and people, you know that registering online is worth it.

You can find the link to that here: http://bit.ly/2tQCzh2

Another thing to remember? Having a helmet and close-toed shoes is mandatory. Wearing a wetsuit and life jacket is strongly recommended and, while your phone and wedding ring are both usually things to have on you at all times (unless you’re at a Dave Chappelle show …), leave them at home.

You can find all of the information about Tube to Work Day here: https://www.tubetoworkday.com/home

It starts at 8 a.m. on Friday – and 9NEWS.com and 9NEWS Mornings will be all over it.

