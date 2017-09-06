Record number of Denver couples married in August

The Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office issued a record-breaking number of marriage licenses in August. (Photo: NBC)

DENVER - A record number of couples tied the knot in Denver in August.

According to the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office, 985 marriage licenses were issued last month, the most in the history of Denver County.

For those keeping track at home, this breaks the previous monthly record set back in August 2016.

Denver couples prefer getting married in the summer. For nine of the past 12 years, August has seen the most marriage licenses issued.

Last year was a record-breaking year for marriage licenses in Denver (with 8,024 issued), but 2017 is on pace to set a new high.

If you'd like to get married in the City and County of Denver, you can start your application online to save time!

