Record year for marriage licenses in Denver

(Photo: John Stillwell, 2011 AFP)

KUSA - More Denver couples got married in 2017 than ever before.

The Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office says more than 8,400 couples received marriage licenses in 2017, a five percent increase from 2016.

"As Denver keeps growing, more people are finding love here," said Clerk Debra Johnson, in a news release. "The city is growing about 2 percent a year; our marriages are more than double that growth rate."

August was the biggest month for marriage licenses in Denver in 2017.

RELATED: Record number of Denver couples married in August

"The summer months were big for us again in 2017, especially August when 985 couples got their licenses," Johnson said.

If you're thinking of tying the knot in 2018, the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office will be hosting a Valentine's Day Celebration on Wednesday, February 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Judges and clergy will be performing free marriage ceremonies at the Webb Building. Food and beverages will be available as well. Marriage licenses are $30.

Visit DenverClerkandRecorder.org to fill out your marriage application online.

© 2018 KUSA-TV