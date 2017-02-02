Recovery home in Colorado for victims of sex trafficking

This home will give sex trafficking victims a place to heal. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - 123 juveniles were recovered from sex trafficking cases in Colorado and Wyoming in 2016.

When rescued from trafficking rings, many young teens don’t have a place to recover.

Extended Hands of Hope, a nonprofit in Denver, was just granted a state license to operate a recovery home for young victims of sex trafficking.



It's the first of its kind in the Denver area and the nonprofit spent the past three years working to make this home a reality.

When you walk into the Avanti House, a feeling of relief instantly settles in.

This home will give sex trafficking victims a place to heal. (Photo: KUSA)

We are not releasing the location of this space to protect the privacy of victims through their recovery.

“This home is specifically for survivors of sex trafficking between the ages of 12 and 17,” said Kristen Harness, the executive director of The Avanti House and Extendend Hands of Hope. “There’s so much brokenness in these girls lives. Most of them have come from a past history of abuse and on top of that they've been trafficked.”

“We are in desperate need of a safe house like this,” said Ally Baber, a Chief Deputy District Attorney in Adams County.

The Avanti House will give sex trafficking victims a place to heal. (Photo: KUSA)

Baber and Stephanie Fritts, also a Chief Deputy District Attorney in Adams County, deal with local trafficking cases first hand.

“We've identified 30 to 40 kids within Adams County specifically and we make sure they're getting treatment and it's the perfect segue that they'll be able to come into the Avanti House,” Fritts said.



And those are only cases from one county in our state. 416 juveniles have been recovered from sex trafficking in Colorado and Wyoming since 2012.

The home will soon house five young women in a healing home environment.



Extended Hands of Hope will work with law enforcement, the FBI and social services to place victims in their recovery program.

“I think it's important for them to be housed with peers that have gone through similar struggles,” Baber said.

Young women will live here, they’ll be homeschooled on site and they'll learn how to reintegrate themselves into society after their troubled past.

The space is pure and peaceful.

This home will give sex trafficking victims a place to heal. (Photo: KUSA)

“When these girls come here, they can feel special,” Harness said.



There is already a wait list for this home, which shows just how much a place like this is needed in our community.

This home will only house young women but there are young men also recovered from trafficking rings in our area, that’s why more homes like this are needed to give these victims a chance to recover.



The community came together to furnish the home and many donated items to make its success possible.

A look inside the Avanti House. (Photo: KUSA)

The home still needs a vehicle to transport the young women and they are looking for donated items like new clothes to give these young women a fresh start.



They are also looking for equine therapy opportunities, therapeutic activities and educational field trips to help these young women through their healing process.



Please contact the executive director, Kristen Harness, if you can help or donate: 720-935-0025

(© 2017 KUSA)