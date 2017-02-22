Refugees welcomed to Colorado

Mousa Alkhafaji, his wife and two young sons arrived in Colorado just 18 days ago.

DENVER - Dozens of refugees were welcomed to Colorado Wednesday as part of a celebration at Union Station.

Gov. John Hickenlooper and Lt. Gov. Donna Ryan hosted the event in honor of the many contributions refugees make to Colorado.

About 75 refugees attended the event. Most of them arrived in our state in the last few weeks or months from countries including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

Mousa Alkhafaji, his wife and two young sons arrived in Colorado just 18 days ago.

"Actually the process for me to get the visa took me four years," he said. "The application, the security checking the letter from my supervisors, it took a long time, four years, and when I get it, it was valid for only 2 months."

He and his family were supposed to arrive earlier but were delayed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travel from 7 countries, including Iraq. Two days before their original scheduled flight they learned they couldn't travel.

"I made all the arrangements. I quit my job, my wife also, the kids left the school," he said. "We were going to the states you know that's what I'm dreaming of, planning for my family. We were devastated. You know it was like we were confused. There was no job, no furniture in my house and the kids are out of school and now we have to wait. The visa only has two months maybe if it expires it will take me another 4 or 5 years to get a new one."

When the courts halted the executive order, he and his family made it to the United States.

"The most important part is for my kids, he said. "I live my life I've seen everything maybe but I don't want them to share this miserable life, I'm sorry to say that but all of it was full of wars, conflict, civil war, kidnapping everything I don't want them to live this life again. I want them to be good persons in this community."

Historically, Colorado has resettled 2 to 3 percent of all refugees admitted to the United States each year. In 2016, Colorado resettled 1,960 refugees. The state has called on the president to rescind his order.

“It’s an honor to welcome these families to their new home. They have made great sacrifices to be here and

spent years navigating the world’s most stringent vetting system. We must recognize the humanity of the

world’s refugee crisis,” said Gov. Hickenlooper.

President Trump plans to issue a revised version of his temporary travel ban targeting majority-Muslim countries this week with a likely focus on fewer people so it will survive legal challenges.

