Report: Colorado 9th best state to live in

A photo of the Maroon Bells in Aspen, Colo. (Photo Credit: Kerry Leary)

KUSA - The US News “Best States” report is out, and you might have some strong opinions about one state in the top 10.

Colorado came in at No. 9, with a top score for its economy – but a low score for its level of opportunity and crime and corrections.

Three New England states claimed top 10 spots, with Massachusetts coming in at No. 1, followed by New Hampshire at No. 2 and Maryland at No. 8.

Colorado was one of four western states in the top 10, with North Dakota coming in at No. 4, Washington at No. 5 and Utah at No. 7.

The report is weighted to reflect what citizens say they value most in their states: health care and education are most important; infrastructure, crime and corrections, opportunity, economy and government are also factors. In total, all 50 states are measured against 68 metrics across those seven categories. U.S. News pulled data from a variety of sources, including McKinsey & Company ’s Leading States Index.

Southern states performed the worst. Mississippi and Louisiana claimed the bottom two spots. While southern states did not fare well in health care and education categories, some were applauded for safety, transparent government, affordable housing and low graduate debt.

See the entire report at www.usnews.com/news/best-states.

