Report: Fort Collins bucks statewide increase in crime

Law enforcement and crime (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Northern Colorado was largely exempt from a statewide surge in violent crime last year, according to a report released Tuesday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

While the annual Crime in Colorado report shows the crime rate has held steady or dropped in and around Fort Collins, especially when considering population growth, area law enforcement doesn't uniformly take the report's findings as gospel.

The report shows a statewide uptick in several categories, most notably a 10 percent jump in the number of homicides to 189 across the state in 2016. That's in addition to reported rapes increasing from 3,275 to 3,512, and nearly 20,000 stolen vehicle reports — a 22 percent jump from the year prior.

But as has been the case across the years, Northern Colorado was relatively insulated from the increase in reported crimes conveyed through the report.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2tIR7RF

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan