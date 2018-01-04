No injuries after report of shots fired near Colorado State Capitol

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - No one was injured after police responded to a report of shots being fired near the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Colfax and Sherman, which is near Civic Center Park. Denver Police tweeted about the incident around 1:45 p.m. urging drivers here -- near Colfax and Sherman -- to avoid this area, as there was a large police presence.

UPDATE: Lock down has been lifted and investigators do no believe there is a threat to the area. Remains active investigation. Watch here for updates. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2018

Colfax from Lincoln to Grant remains closed for investigation. Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Colorado State Patrol, which handles security at the Capitol, told 9NEWS the Capitol was briefly on lockdown, but that's since been lifted.

— Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) January 4, 2018

