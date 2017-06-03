Reported cooking fire leads to discovery of dead man
A 911 call at about 1 p.m. reported smoke coming out of an apartment at the Whispering Pines Apartments in the 500 block of E. Drake Rd. Crews did not see smoke when they first arrived, but made their way to the unit.
KUSA 5:36 PM. MDT June 03, 2017
