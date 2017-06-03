Reported cooking fire leads to discovery of dead man

(Photo: Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS, COLO. - Reports of a cooking fire in an apartment led to the discovery of a dead man, Poudre Fire Authority posted on its Facebook page.

A 911 call at about 1 p.m. reported smoke coming out of an apartment at the Whispering Pines Apartments in the 500 block of E. Drake Rd. Crews did not see smoke when they first arrived, but made their way to the unit.

A fire on the stove was found and extinguished with a handheld fire extinguisher. Then, a man was found and confirmed dead.

Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the man’s identity and his cause and manner of death after the family has been notified.

