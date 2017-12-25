KUSA
Close

3 killed in reported head-on crash closes eastbound I-70 at Tower Rd.

Darren Whitehead, KUSA 9:34 PM. MST December 25, 2017

KUSA - Three people were killed in a reported head-on crash on Interstate 70.

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. Christmas night. 

Colorado State Patrol said two vehicles were involved. One was a Dodge Caravan and the other was a Dodge pick-up truck.

Troopers said the driver and a passenger in the Caravan were killed. 

A passenger in the pick-up was also killed. The driver of the pick-up was rushed to University Hospital. 

There's no word on the driver's condition.

The crash happened near mile marker 289. That's near the I-70 and E-470 interchange.

All eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Tower Rd. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories