KUSA - Three people were killed in a reported head-on crash on Interstate 70.

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. Christmas night.

Colorado State Patrol said two vehicles were involved. One was a Dodge Caravan and the other was a Dodge pick-up truck.

Troopers said the driver and a passenger in the Caravan were killed.

A passenger in the pick-up was also killed. The driver of the pick-up was rushed to University Hospital.

There's no word on the driver's condition.

The crash happened near mile marker 289. That's near the I-70 and E-470 interchange.

All eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Tower Rd.

