Thornton hostage situation ends without incident, arrest

Deputies and SWAT were called out to a home in Thornton Tuesday night after after a hostage situation resolved without incident or arrest, law enforcement says.

Authorities were originally called out to the scene in the 8100 block of Logan Street due to a reported disturbance with a gun. The woman who called police said he threatened her and that he'd already shot someone.

Both the alleged suspect and victim came out to SWAT at the scene and no charges were filed in relation to the earlier reported hostage situation.

The man may be arrested for a prior warrant, however, deputies say.

