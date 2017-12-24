Reported suicidal man shot by Castle Rock PD

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

KUSA - A man who Castle Rock Police say they were told was suicidal was shot by an officer Sunday afternoon.

Officers first arrived at the home at 1330 S. Sierra Dr. just after 2:50 p.m.

Once they got inside the home, the man pointed a gun at them. That's when an officer was forced to fire shots, according to a release.

The man who was shot is expected to survive. It’s unclear where he was shot.

The 18th Judicial District's Critical Response Team is conducting an investigation. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

© 2017 KUSA-TV