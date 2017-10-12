Reports detail incident between driver, off-duty Fort Collins officer in video

This screengrab is from video showing an interaction between a woman and an off-duty officer. The off-duty officer has been identified as Stephan Sparacio (Photo: Dylan Clark)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The police officer at the center of an investigation of an incident that occurred while he was off-duty has been identified as Stephan Sparacio.

Part of an interaction between Sparacio and a woman identified as Kimberly Chancellor was recorded by a bystander, and the officer can be seen pinning the woman to the ground.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the officer was on his way to an assignment on Oct. 6 when he saw a car speeding in traffic, so he followed the car until it parked. The officer tried to make contact with the woman, who reportedly tried to leave, and the officer "physically took her into custody" after an interaction between the two in the 1100 block of West Plum Street.

The bystander who recorded the video called 911 to report a man beating up a woman in a parking lot, and other officers responded to the incident.

