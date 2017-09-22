Reports of man threatening bikers with hatchet in same area as cyclist homicide

(Photo: KUSA)

EL PASO COUNTY - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking into multiple reports of a man threatening people with a hatchet on a popular bike trail.

The incidents were reported in the same area as the homicide of an avid mountain biker earlier in the week.

The area, along Mount Herman Road in the Palmer Lake community, was rocked on Sunday by the death of a popular cyclist in the area, Tim Watkins.

Watkins was well known and well-loved in the community, often seen on the trails with his mountain bike. He was found shot to death on Sunday.

Tim Watkins was hugely popular in the Palmer Lake mountain biking community. (Photo: Watkins Family)

Police don't have any leads on a suspect.

A public information officer (PIO) for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office couldn't specify how the threats were being made, but confirmed the office was investigating at least two reports of the threats from over the weekend.

The El Paso County PIO said the man was specifically threatening cyclists, but did not know how the hatchet was involved specifically.

Anyone with information on the death of Tim Watkins is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666.

