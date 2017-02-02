Republicans introduce construction-defects reform bill -- and it's got a familiar ring

Legislative Republicans hope that construction-defects reform can lead to less apartment construction, like these buildings near Union Station, and more condominium construction. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Republicans introduced the centerpiece bill of their construction-defects reform effort Wednesday — and it looks very similar to failed efforts from the 2014 and 2015 sessions.

Senate Bill 156, sponsored by Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs, would require that condominium owners alleging construction defects have to take their complaints to alternative dispute resolution such as arbitration before they could file lawsuits against builders.

It also would mandate that all condo owners receive full explanations of the benefits and potential drawbacks to filing a class-action defects lawsuit and that a majority of all homeowners, rather than just a majority of a homeowners association board, give their approval before proceeding with legal action.

