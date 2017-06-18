Rescue underway at Devil's Head for fallen hiker

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A search and rescue mission is underway after a climber fell while hiking near Devils' Head on Sunday afternoon.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but the Douglas County Sheriff's Office told 9NEWS the hiker fell about 100 feet.

It's unclear the extent of his injuries.

The 9,749-foot peak is located in Pike National Forest west of Larkspur.

DCSO, DC SAR, Fire and Medical responding to injured climber @ Devils Head. No info available at this time to pass on. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 18, 2017

DCSAR has made contact with the injured climber and is in the process of getting the climber to awaiting medical units on scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 19, 2017

