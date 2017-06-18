KUSA
Rescue underway at Devil's Head for fallen hiker

A search and rescue mission is underway after a climber fell while hiking near Devils' Head on Sunday afternoon.

KUSA 7:09 PM. MDT June 18, 2017

KUSA - A search and rescue mission is underway after a climber fell while hiking near Devils' Head on Sunday afternoon. 

Details are extremely limited at this time, but the Douglas County Sheriff's Office told 9NEWS the hiker fell about 100 feet.

It's unclear the extent of his injuries.

The 9,749-foot peak is located in Pike National Forest west of Larkspur.

