The earth will warm 2 degrees by 2100

KUSA - Even if we could instantly turn off all the emissions of greenhouse gases in the world, the earth would continue to heat up about two more degrees Fahrenheit by the turn of the century.

That's according to a new analysis published by some CU experts in the journal 'Nature Climate Change.'

What's different about this new research is that it doesn't rely on computer model simulations. Instead, researchers focused on what they call 'the earth's climate commitment.'

This includes the oceans capacity to absorb carbon -- and the behavior of particles in the atmosphere.

Robert Pincus, a research scientists at CU says the research is based on warming that has already happened.

“It sort of tells you how much the past has influenced the future, or how much our past actions have on future warming," he said.

Pincus says any future warming and pollution would add to that extra two degrees by the year 2100.

