Resident escapes apartment fire with help of neighbor

Apartment fire. (Photo: West Metro Fire)

LAKEWOOD - A person has critical injuries after an apartment fire in Lakewood Saturday morning.

West Metro Fire says the fire broke out at a lower level unit at the Bear Creek Apartments in the 3300 bloc of South Field Street.

A resident inside the apartment was able to escape with a neighbor’s help. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Apartment fire. (Photo: West Metro Fire)

Neighboring apartments were evacuated, and a total of 15 people have been displaced.

No other injuries were reported.

© 2017 KUSA-TV