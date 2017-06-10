Resident escapes apartment fire with help of neighbor

LAKEWOOD - A person has critical injuries after an apartment fire in Lakewood Saturday morning.
West Metro Fire says the fire broke out at a lower level unit at the Bear Creek Apartments in the 3300 bloc of South Field Street.
A resident inside the apartment was able to escape with a neighbor’s help. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Neighboring apartments were evacuated, and a total of 15 people have been displaced.
No other injuries were reported.
