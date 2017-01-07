Residents warned as coyotes begin breeding

KUSA - State wildlife officials are warning residents to be aware of aggressive coyotes over the next few months of their breeding season.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says coyotes may become more territorial as they pair off and have their puppies.

A coyote nipped a girl in Centennial during last year's breeding season.

The department had also received reports about aggressive coyotes in Aurora and Lakewood.

Experts say pet owners should take extra care to protect their animals.



