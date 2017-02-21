Resources for adoption in Colorado

Nathalie Ogando sits with her adopted cousin, Lean Martinez,5, after she was adopted during a ceremony in an adoption court on National Adoption Day marked at the Miami Children's Museum on November 20, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - There are currently 280 children available for adoption in Colorado.

If you want to help a child in need, we’ve compiled the below information about adoption:

Foster and adoption requirements

You can learn more about the requirements to adopt and foster children here: http://bit.ly/2lJeUhb

There is also a certain set of requirements in Colorado. For information on those qualifications, go to: http://bit.ly/2ljTnKY

Cost

The cost to adopt a child in Colorado varies. Private child placement agencies will provide adoption licensing services for a fee of $1,800 to $3,500.

The cost differs with county placement agencies.

Agency contact and orientation information

If you’re new to the process, be sure to attend the Adoption Exchange’s adoption information class. Each county has its own orientation schedule. There is information about the orientations here: http://bit.ly/2miUDve

For a full look at what it takes to adopt a child in Colorado, go to: http://bit.ly/2miUDve

