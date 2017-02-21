(Photo: Arvada Police Department, Colorado)

ARVADA, COLO. - After 39 years of service and a year of retirement, former Arvada Police officer James “Jim” Glasmann has died, a Facebook post from Arvada Police said.

Most of Glasmann’s career was spent as a School Resource Officer at North Arvada Middle School and Pomona High School, treating the students as his own kids.

After his retirement, Glasmann acted as an emergency management consultant for Jefferson County Public Schools, helping to train more than 83,000 students and 6,000 employees in emergency procedures.

“His energy, positive attitude and belief that every student deserves to be in a safe school environment set the highest standard in law enforcement and school safety,” said John McDonald, Executive Director of Security and Emergency Management for Jefferson County Public Schools, in the Facebook post.

A post on Arvada Police Department’s Facebook page about his retirement last year in January has more than 2,500 reactions, 981 shares and 441 comments as of this article’s writing. Such was his popularity with the community.

And the post that announced his death has received 718 reactions, 461 shares and 130 comments since it was posted about five hours ago.

Information about his funeral service is still to be announced.

