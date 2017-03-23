Retiring metro Denver eco devo chief Tom Clark recalls his greatest hits

Tom Clark, CEO, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation and executive vice president, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, will retire March 31. (Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In the discography of Tom Clark, there are some big economic development hits — like overseas direct flights from Denver International Airport, Coors and Sports Authority fields and the Regional Transportation District's light-rail system, to name a few.

There were some one-hit wonders — and some flops, too, he said. But mostly, there were a lot of greatest hits.

Clark is CEO at the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. He’s been part of some of metro Denver’s biggest deals, from the creation of the World Trade Center Denver to landing one of four regional U.S. Patent and Trade Offices in the country.

He retires March 31.

