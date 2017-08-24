Reward being offered for information about 2 bear poachings in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, CO. - Two bears were shot and killed in Estes Park this week.

One bear was killed on Aspen Ave. near Prospect Dr. on Tuesday.

The second bear was found dead on Morgan St. on Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the poachings. They are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the killings.

Estes Park Police say the shooter, or shooters, could face charges for illegally discharging a firearm in the town limits.

Estes Park officials are holding a community meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Estes Park Museum on Fourth St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or contact the Estes Park Police tipline at 970-577-3838.

