River otters spotted around Boulder after long absence

A file photo of a river otter. (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS, 2006 AFP)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - Northern river otters appear to be flourishing in Colorado's Boulder County after about a century of struggle.



The Daily Camera reports that otters are listed as a threatened species in Colorado. State Parks & Wildlife area wildlife manager Larry Rogstad says the otters seem to have made a historic rebound and have been seen in multiple places around the county.



The first confirmed sighting of a river otter in Boulder in about a century took place about four years ago, when a trail camera captured an imagine of the otter eating a white sucker fish. Rogstad says they more recent sightings indicate that the mammals could be back to stay.



He says otters are not only "beautiful, incredible creatures," but also an indicator of a healthy river ecosystem.



