RMNP disputes listing on 'rogue' national parks account

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A social media-fueled group calling itself "the official resistance team" of the National Park Service now claims to include Rocky Mountain National Park employees, but park officials are denying any affiliation.

"Alt National Park Service," which has a Twitter and Facebook page, has been sharing facts about climate change, species loss and other environmental issues since Friday, quickly racking up more than 2 million likes and follows. But America's third-busiest national park had been notably absent from postings until recently.

"We are happy to announce that Rocky Mountain National Park has joined the resistance," read a Sunday morning tweet from @ALTUS_NPS, an unverified Twitter account with about 25,000 followers.

RMNP representatives said the park isn't involved with the group, and the group hasn't provided any proof that it's made up of NPS employees. RMNP spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said park representatives are aware Alt NPS is claiming to represent park employees.

