Robbery suspects flee after being spotted on bus

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - Police says two armed robbery suspects in Colorado escaped after being spotted on a public bus.



The Aspen Times reports that Aspen-area law enforcement officials say the two 19-year-old men climbed out of the bus emergency window on Tuesday morning and ran off. Police lost them later in the morning.



A manhunt was called off Tuesday evening.



The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said it would increase local patrols Tuesday night.



The pair is suspected of using a handgun to rob two employees at a Carbondale convenience store on Feb. 16.



Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

