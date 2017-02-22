Robbery suspects flee after being spotted on bus

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - Police says two armed robbery suspects in Colorado escaped after being spotted on a public bus.
The Aspen Times reports that Aspen-area law enforcement officials say the two 19-year-old men climbed out of the bus emergency window on Tuesday morning and ran off. Police lost them later in the morning.
A manhunt was called off Tuesday evening.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said it would increase local patrols Tuesday night.
The pair is suspected of using a handgun to rob two employees at a Carbondale convenience store on Feb. 16.
