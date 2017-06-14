Rocky Mountain National Park clearing wildfire fuel risks

ESTES PARK - Rocky Mountain National Park is working to remove fuel that could help wildfires spread in the park.

This summer and fall crews plan to clear 350 acres on the north and east slopes of Deer Mountain as well as 125 acres in the Glacier Creek and Mill Creek areas.

Work includes removing dead trees, cutting low limbs on remaining trees, trashing logs and chopping some trees to open up the canopy.

Park officials say similar fuel reduction programs helped them get control of 2012 fire that was started by a campfire quickly. That is part of the reason they are expanding and continuing the program.

