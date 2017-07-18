Rocky Mountain National Park considers entrance station makeover

The Fall River entrance station at Rocky Mountain National Park. (Photo: Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Rocky Mountain National Park officials are seeking public input as they consider a revamp for one of the park's major entrance stations.

Designed for summer-only use more than 50 years ago, the Fall River Entrance Station on the east side of the park on US Highway 34 no longer meets the park's safety and operational needs, officials said. So they're mulling a few options for remodeling the entrance:

- Rehabilitating the existing structures

- Building a new entrance station at the current location

- Rebuilding the entrance station near the Cascade Cottages, where mountain views have attracted lots of visitors and resulted in vehicle stacking

- Rebuilding the entrance station just to the west of the current station

Park leaders want to address increased visitation and traffic congestion at the entrance station and make it more conveniently accessible for park visitors. Before they prepare an environmental assessment for the project, they're inviting public comment until Aug. 14.

