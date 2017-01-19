Rocky Mountain National Park prepares for more visitors

(Photo: Rocky Mountain National Park)

KUSA - The stunning beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park was never a secret, but what Coloradans have long known is attracting a lot more people.

“At the end of 2016, we were at 4.5 million visitors -- so we have seen a pretty drastic increase,” said Kyle Patterson, spokesperson for RMNP.

The park has seen a 32 percent increase in just the past two years.

“Something we are very mindful of and concerned about is resource protection and what this level of visitation is doing for vegetation,” Patterson said.

From the disrespect shown by a few visitors to the long lines and parking headaches that are seen by many, the peak season comes with big challenges for park employees.

Park administrators plan to use more signs between May and September in an effort to keep traffic moving.

“We restricted vehicle access when parking lots were filled and congestion warranted on those areas,” Patterson said. “This summer, we expect to do the same thing.”

Long-term strategies for welcoming even more people are still on the drawing board.

There are still no plans to limit the number of visitors coming in or raise entrance fees this year.

For now, they are focusing on winter visitors.

“Now our visitation can be high on weekends -- especially with all of the snow we have,” Patterson said.

