Rocky Mountain National Park's cutest critter is in trouble

Researchers say the effects of climate change could make the pika extinct in Rocky Mountain National Park by the end of the century (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It’s hard out there for a pika — arguably Rocky Mountain National Park’s cutest critter.

Loss of snowpack means less winter insulation and a risk of freezing to death. Temperatures above 80 degrees are equally lethal for the creatures, which look like a cross between a rabbit and a guinea pig and have a distinctive call that sounds like a squeaky toy.

If a pika can avoid death by the elements, it still might starve to death because it can’t get to food, or it might become dinner for a weasel.

It’s such a hard life that although pikas are persisting statewide, National Parks Service researchers predict the animal will be extinct from Rocky Mountain National Park by the end of the century because of climate change’s impacts on its habitat and genetic diversity.

