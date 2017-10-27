Rollover near Civic Center Park sends two people to the hospital, Friday morning

Scene of a rollover crash near Colfax and Bannock early Friday morning. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen)

DENVER - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Friday morning near Colfax Avenue and Bannock Street.

There was only one vehicle involved in this crash and two people were transported to the hospital. One person had serious injuries, according to tweets from Denver Police.

Denver Police also suspect alcohol & speed to be the cause of the crash.

Update: Preliminary indication is speed & alcohol suspected factors in Colfax/Bannock crash. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/kleUMfKVK4 pic.twitter.com/GfTGmUgcOL — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 27, 2017

There is no indication at this time how the crash happened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

