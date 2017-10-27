KUSA
Close

Rollover near Civic Center Park sends two people to the hospital, Friday morning

Richard Cote, KUSA 6:00 AM. MDT October 27, 2017

DENVER - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Friday morning near Colfax Avenue and Bannock Street.

There was only one vehicle involved in this crash and two people were transported to the hospital. One person had serious injuries, according to tweets from Denver Police.

Denver Police also suspect alcohol & speed to be the cause of the crash.

There is no indication at this time how the crash happened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories