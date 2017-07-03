Routt County fire grows to 220 acres

(Photo: Courtesy Routt County Fire)

KUSA - The state of Colorado is assuming control of a fire that started burning north of Hayden Saturday and has since grown to 220 acres.

What’s been named the Mill Creek Fire was sparked by a tree that fell on a bulldozer working in the area. No one was injured, West Routt Fire said in a tweet.

The fire has largely been growing on private land, with resources from several Routt County agencies, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service working to gain control of the blaze.

A Type 2 helicopter has been tasked with conducting bucket drops.



