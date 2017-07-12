RTD altering light rail trains to make them more wheelchair accessible following lawsuit

An RTD train. (Photo: DBJ)

KUSA - RTD is going to be making some noticeable changes to the inside of its light rail trains following a settlement with the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC.)

The coalition sued RTD, accusing it of not being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The suit also alleged RTD operators were not trained properly regarding ADA regulations and failed to "follow regulatory instructions regarding asking non-wheelchair or mobility aid using riders to move from the wheelchair and mobility device area."

RTD denied the allegations, but still finalized a settlement with the group Monday.

Over the next five years, RTD will remove a set of seats next to the current wheelchair areas on 172 light rail vehicles to make them more accessible to people using wheelchairs or mobility devices.The agency will also add more lighting.

Under the settlement, RTD must ensure the next 29 light rail vehicles it adds to its service will have greater accessibility than its current fleet of vehicles.

It must also provide training, and retraining, to its light rail operators and a representative from the CCDC will have an opportunity to review the training materials.

© 2017 KUSA-TV