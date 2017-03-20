Vehicle partially wedged in RTD bus after Boulder County crash

(Photo: Sky9)

BOULDER - The cab of a truck was seen partially wedged inside of an RTD bus after a fiery crash in Boulder County Monday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says a car, a bus and a semi-truck were involved in the wreck, which happened near Arapahoe Avenue and 65th Street.

One vehicle caught fire, and one person was pinned inside of a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

There's no word on how many people were inside the bus at the time of the crash, or what led up to the collision.

Officials could not confirm if anyone was seriously injured.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says Arapahoe Avenue was closed between Cherryvale and 75th Avenue due to the investigation.

