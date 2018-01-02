RTD G Line testing resumes today

(Photo: Mark Harden, Denver Business Journal)

KUSA - Light rail service in northwest Denver is one step closer to opening.

RTD will resume testing of the G Line on Tuesday morning.

The line will run from Union Station in Denver through Adams County, Arvada and onto Wheat Ridge.

Testing is scheduled to take place from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday during the first two weeks of January. More testing is possible after that, if necessary.

“This is an exciting step as we move closer toward opening the G Line and providing the public with the service they have been so patient in awaiting,” said RTD CEO and General Manager Dave Genova, in a press release. “We continue to work closely in this process with all necessary authorities.”

A judge's decision last week gave RTD the green light to resume testing.

RTD has been trying to resolve issues with crossing warning times on the A Line, and the 15 crossings on the G Line use the same technology.

While testing is underway, there will be flaggers at all crossings and train horns will sound as trains approach crossings.

