RTD: Man was wearing headphones when he stepped in front of train

Photo: Jack Thomas

DENVER - A man managed to escape serious injury when he was hit by a train at the Central Park station in northeast Denver.

An RTD spokesman says the 42-year-old man was wearing headphones when he stepped in front of the A-line train at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon, and apparently didn't hear the crossing signal or the train's horn as he attempted to cross the tracks.

He was knocked down but got back up on his own and said he didn't need medical attention, but medical workers convinced him to go to a hospital to be checked out.

Train service was disrupted for about half an hour.

