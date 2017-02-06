RTD officer killed in Denver laid to rest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
DNA could crack 30-year-old cold case
-
4th and final dog found after van crash
-
Man killed after threatening police with gun
-
8 arrested for assault, kidnapping
-
Car crashes into Denver pot shop
-
Debate continues over temporary travel ban
-
Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI halftime show
-
Save on energy and prevent fires
-
Deputy, officer injured while arresting woman
More Stories
-
Dog poop causing ridiculous E. coli levels in Jeffco streamFeb. 6, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
-
Police arrest man accused of shooting a woman at an ATMFeb. 6, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
70-acre brush fire south of Castle Rock, several…Feb. 6, 2017, 2:00 p.m.