Russian teams call off search for missing Littleton officer

KUSA - Russian authorities are calling off their search for a Littleton police officer who has been missing for nearly two weeks after starting a trek on Mt. Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.

Steve Beare was last heard from on June 14, when he planned to begin his climb. He never called his wife like he had planned to.

More than a dozen rescuers have been canvassing the mountain since the missed call, checking crevasses and campsites along the mountain.

The search has warranted few clues – but several hazards.

Beare is an experienced mountaineer who has summited more than 20 Colorado 14ers, as well as peaks all over the world.

Olivia Beare, Steve’s wife, said Tuesday that an abundance of snow and harsh weather conditions have prompted Russian search teams to call off their efforts.

A search by California athlete Don Bowie will continue, but it’s not clear for how long.

