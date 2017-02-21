Sacrifices in training to become a firefighter

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - We often see their work, but we don't usually see the people behind the risk and sacrifice that comes with being a firefighter.

On Tuesday, West Metro Fire introduced 9NEWS to two of their newest recruits.

One of those recruits, Joel Doty, knows his responsibilities are about to become a lot more serious.

"When you say we are running towards a fire, really we are running towards a family," Doty said.

He's wrapping up his first month of training at West Metro Fire. It's the kind of job he always wanted, but left it alone for years.

"Got pushed down the traditional route of getting a business degree," Doty said. "I double-majored in accounting and finance and ended up an accounting firm. But I always knew I wasn't happy."

That's because, he says, he really wanted to on the front lines battling fires.

"I consider myself as someone who wants to protect people," Doty said.

It's why he joined a group of nine men being trained at West Metro who felt the same pull, including Matt Edmunds.

After defending the country for five years, Edmunds is looking forward to graduating as a firefighter in May.

"I’m used to it because I did the same thing in the Marine Corps," Edmunds said. "Instead of running away from gunfire, I ran towards it."

This week, West Metro responded to two grass fires on Green Mountain on Monday, and another two grass fires Tuesday.

The high fire danger remains in place. For these men, it's a challenge they want to face.

"I have everything to learn and a great opportunity to learn those things," Doty said.

Once these recruits graduate, some will continue to work for West Metro. Some will join surrounding fire departments, like Tri-Lakes Monument.

They'll respond to calls for help, and some will also respond to medical emergencies, depending on their training.

