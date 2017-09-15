KUSA
Safeway in Cherry Creek closing by 2018 after its lease is 'terminated'

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 10:55 AM. MDT September 15, 2017

DENVER - The Safeway location in Cherry Creek - which has sat on the corner of 1st Avenue and Steele Street for the past 51  years - will close by the end of the year. 

Safeway announced Friday the store's lease has been given a termination date of Jan. 4, 2018 by the owner and manager of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Taubman Centers. 

The president of the Denver Safeway/Albertson's division, Todd Broderick, said in a statement that the store was 'disappointed' about the termination of the lease.

Broderick added the company would hope to open up another location somewhere near the mall as part of a long-term redevelopment plan. 

About 70 employees work at the Cherry Creek grocery store. A press release from Safeway said it is'committed' to working to place all those employees at other nearby stores. 

No specific date has been set for the closure. 

 

