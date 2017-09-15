Safeway in Cherry Creek closing by 2018 after its lease is 'terminated'

safeway_store_generic (Photo: KING)

DENVER - The Safeway location in Cherry Creek - which has sat on the corner of 1st Avenue and Steele Street for the past 51 years - will close by the end of the year.

Safeway announced Friday the store's lease has been given a termination date of Jan. 4, 2018 by the owner and manager of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Taubman Centers.

The president of the Denver Safeway/Albertson's division, Todd Broderick, said in a statement that the store was 'disappointed' about the termination of the lease.

Broderick added the company would hope to open up another location somewhere near the mall as part of a long-term redevelopment plan.

About 70 employees work at the Cherry Creek grocery store. A press release from Safeway said it is'committed' to working to place all those employees at other nearby stores.

No specific date has been set for the closure.

© 2017 KUSA-TV