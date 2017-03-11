Santa Fe Fire fully contained

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything."
-
Couple relives brutal home invasion in court
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend (March 10-12)
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
Tiny home village proposed for homeless
-
Both drivers killed in head-on crash that sparked a grass fire
-
DiCaprio invests in Boulder company
-
Bipartisan not a synonym for unanimous
-
Car hits A Line crossing gate
-
Overnight weather forecast
More Stories
-
Broncos foritfy defensive front by signing Peko, KerrMar 11, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
-
Family sees heart at site of deadly crashMar 11, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Showers were short-lived, fire danger returns SundayMar 11, 2017, 12:41 p.m.