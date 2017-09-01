School district paid nearly $10,000 to cheer coach shown forcing splits in video

Screenshot of video showing forced splits

BOULDER - Ozell Williams – the cheerleading coach at the center of a firestorm over videos showing him physically forcing girls to do the splits – worked more extensively with students at Boulder High School than had previously been acknowledged.

Williams was let go as a cheerleading consultant after a coach at Boulder High saw him force a girl to do the splits.

Documents provided to 9Wants to Know Friday in response to a Colorado Open Records Act request show that the district made at least six payments to Williams totaling $9,270 between September 2015 and June 2016.

In each case, Williams billed the school for work under the name of his business, Mile High Tumblers 5280.

Invoices provided to 9NEWS showed that Williams billed the school for choreography, tumbling and – in one case – a week-long camp.

Williams was paid $6,250 for that camp, held June 12-17, 2016, based on a rate of $250 for each of the 25 students who attended.

Earlier, district officials had characterized Williams simply as a “consultant” during the 2015-16 school year.

In reality, for much of that school year he worked with students on a weekly basis.

Williams was fired Aug. 25 after 9NEWS obtained eight videos.

The videos, captured earlier this summer, show different East High School cheerleaders pushed into the splits, and sometimes the extended splits, while teammates hold their arms and legs, and Williams holds their shoulders, shoving each girl closer to the ground.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg also placed East High Principal Andy Mendelsberg, Athletic Director Lisa Porter, assistant cheer coach Mariah Cladis and the district’s Deputy General Counsel Michael Hickman on leave.

A criminal investigation is being conducted as well, although it is too early to know whether Williams could be charged with a crime.

