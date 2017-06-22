School of Mines student drowns in Rio Blanco County reservoir

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A School of Mines student died after he drowned in a Rio Blanco County reservoir on Wednesday.

Francis Manu, who the school said was studying petroleum engineering, was swimming in the Kenney Reservoir during a field session in Rangely.

Witnesses told the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office he slipped into the water and stayed there for about five minutes.

Friends who were there with him jumped in to save him, but were not able to find him.

Divers found his body on Wednesday night.

The Petroleum Engineering Field Session that Manu was attending at the time of the incident was cut short, according to the school.

